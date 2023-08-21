HamberMenu
Tirupati boy bags silver at Singapore Math Olympiad

August 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy congratulating Raja Anirudh Sriram for his achievement, in Tirupati on Monday.

District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy congratulating Raja Anirudh Sriram for his achievement, in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raja Anirudh Sriram, a fourth-standard student of Tirupati, has bagged a silver medal at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) held recently.

The eight-year-old was the lone participant from Andhra Pradesh among the 23 Indians who attended the event. More than 2000 students from 32 countries participated in the prestigious event, where Raja Anirudh came up with flying colours.

The little boy’s inclination towards mathematics is quite evident from the way he won national and international awards, including the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) and ABACUS mental mathematics.

At the age of four, he got a place in the India Book of Records for identifying 100 cars in 160 seconds. At six, he became the youngest Indian to get the ‘Microsoft Office Specialist Certificate’. At the age of seven and eight years, he won bronze medals for consecutive years in the first level of the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad (SASMO).

On Monday, Tirupati district Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy appreciated the boy for his accomplishment and also congratulated his parents, Saket Ram and Anjana Sravani, for nurturing the young talent.

