Tirupati best choice for State capital, says Chinta Mohan

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Nellore on Friday.

NELLORE

24 December 2021 23:07 IST

It missed the opportunity owing to alleged vested interests, he alleges

Congress Working Committee member Chinta Mohan has opined that Tirupati is best choice for location of the State capital.

The former Union Minister observed at a press conference here on Friday that Tirupati missed the opportunity owing to alleged vested interests involved in real estate deals, though it was the perfect choice of political parties, intellectuals, and social groups.

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy had now pushed the State into quagmire by reversing his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati capital plan for reasons best known to him, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

He faulted Mr. Naidu for hastily mooting the Amaravati capital plan when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provided for continuing Hyderabad as joint capital for 10 years, in the wake of his alleged involvement in the “cash-for-vote” scam in Telangana.

A clear-cut picture of Tirupati as the capital city would emerge before the 2024 general election, he felt.

The first opportunity was lost when Kurnool was made the State capital of Andhra State carved out of erstwhile Madras presidency in 1953 before formation of the linguistic State of Andhra Pradesh in 1956 with Hyderabad as capital, he recalled.

In an bid to assuage the hurt feelings, S.V.University was located in Tirupati then, he added.