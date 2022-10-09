Tirupati-based physician gets award for contribution to diabetics research

API (AP chapter) president and Tirupati-based general physician P. Krishna Prasanthi receiving ‘Emcure Woman Diabetologist Award 2022’ at the RSSDI’s golden jubilee meet held in Chennai recently. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) conferred ‘Emcure Woman Diabetologist Award 2022’ to P. Krishna Prasanthi, a Tirupati-based general physician and Andhra Pradesh State president of the Association of Physicians of India (API), in recognition of her contribution to diabetes research and care.

The award, comprising a certificate and cash prize of ₹50,000, was presented to her by Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. MGR Medical University (Chennai), at the RSSDI’s golden jubilee celebrations held recently at the varsity.

Dr. Prasanthi is part of the RSSDI’s research group pursuing study on the theme ‘Individualising therapy and precision diabetology’.