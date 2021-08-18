Tirupati attains saffron hue ahead of Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s visit

TIRUPATI:

18 August 2021 12:22 IST

The Union Minister has embarked on a two-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to Tirupati and Vijayawada constituencies to take the government’s message to the public.

The temple city of Tirupati attained a saffron hue in the form of party flags and festoons decorated all over, marking the visit of the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeastern States G. Kishan Reddy for a public meeting on Wednesday.

The Minister has embarked on a two-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to Tirupati and Vijayawada constituencies to take the government’s message to the public. Upon arrival at 4 p.m., he will take out a rally on Renigunta road to reach APSRTC junction, where he will garland the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The rally will continue towards railway station, Nalugu Kalla Mandapam junction and culminate with a public meeting at Municipal corporation junction. He will later move to Tirumala for night stay and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning. Later, he will visit a vaccination centre at SVIMS and pay tributes to martyrs at the Amar Jawan memorial near Kapila Theertham, before flying off to Vijayawada.

The district party leaders have left no stone unturned to mobilise crowd for the public meeting.

Advertising

Advertising