Tirupati ahead in cleanliness drive: Botcha

10 January 2022 05:21 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has credited the political and bureaucratic heads of Tirupati for making it to the top at the national level in Swachh Survekshan, Clean City and Citizens’ charter.

Addressing the media along with Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy here on Sunday, he said the legislator B. Karunakar Reddy, mayor R. Sireesha and Commissioner P.S. Gireesha deserved due credit for taking the city to the top echelons in terms of cleanliness and sanitation.

Later, he participated in the closing ceremony of the All India Invitation Kabaddi Tournament for men and women and gave away the prizes to the teams under various categories.

