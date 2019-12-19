Tirumala ‘Utsava’ idols are on the verge of corrosion: fear Chief Priest, and Agama Advisor

The Chief Priest of the renowned Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara Mr. Venugopala Dikshitulu, and its Agama Advisor Mr. Sundaravadana Bhattacharyulu on Thursday expressed concern over the longevity of the Utsava (procession) idols which they fear are on the verge of corrosion.

Addressing the media individually the duo unanimously felt that there is an urgent need to halt the frequent abhishekams to the idols as it would further accelerate their erosion.

While Venugopala Dikshitulu said the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Aagama Advisory panel has already taken a decision in favor of the proposal (reduction in abhishekams) Mr. Sundaravadana said the abhishekams should not be more than five times in a month as per the norms prescribed in the tenets of Hindu religion.

At present, abhishekam to the Utsava deities is performed during the Vasanthotsavams – an arjitha seva performed daily inside the temple round-the-year as well as every Wednesday.

Even according to Vaikhanasa, Saivagama and Pancharatragama sastras the abhishekams to the Utsava deities should be performed only five times in a month - on Full moon, New moon, Ekadasi, Sravana star and other days of festive importance.

The arjitha sevas were introduced only with an intention to create a source of income to the temple when the earnings were not so encouraging in the past. It is high time that the management adopts a pragmatic approach towards the problem before the situation deteriorates.