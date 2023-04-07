Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams mulls procuring rice directly from millers

April 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating procurement of rice required at its Nitya Annadanam complex directly from the millers.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday said that at present, the procurement is made by way of inviting tenders. Direct procurement will not only ensure faster delivery but also reduce the costs, he said.

Detailing the arrangements being made to meet the requirements of the devotees during the ensuring summer when devotee footfalls would peak, Mr. Dharma Reddy said that temporary sheds have been erected along the mada streets encircling the shrine and the Narayanagiri gardens to provide devotees respite from the sun.

There shall be distribution of free food at all the vantage points in addition to Tarigonda Vengamamba and old Annadanam complexes besides supply of drinking water.

The services of 2,500 Srivari seva volunteers will be utilised on a daily basis, while the tonsuring centres (kalyanakattas) will work round the clock. A buffer stock of laddus will be maintained, he said.

Steps have been initiated to ensure uninterrupted supply of food, water and milk to the pilgrims waiting in the compartments as well as those in the extended queue lines that stretch out of the Vaikuntam complexes, he added.

With an aim of giving more darshan time to common devotees, the management has decided to cut down on the VIP break darshan, tourism quota and virtual Seva tickets from April 15 to July 15.

Mr. Reddy said that there is a growing demand for the incense sticks manufactured by TTD. A second manufacturing unit has been set up last week taking the production to 30,000 packets from 15,000 packets a day. The incense sticks are made from used flowers collected from various temples under the TTD’s fold.