Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board enhances wages of 9,750 contract and outsourced employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has decided to enhance the wages of nearly 9,750 contract and outsourced employees working in various departments under skilled, highly skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories.

Briefing the deliberations of the meeting to the media, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday said the employees will be given a hike ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹20,000.

The contract, outsourced, FMS and sanitation employees will also be provided subsidised breakfast and lunch in the TTD canteen on par with regular employees for which the board has sanctioned ₹8.15 crore (for the expansion of the kitchen) and another ₹3 crore for the purchase of equipment.

Other decisions include setting up of new gold-plated doors at the Jaya and Vijaya idol enclosures inside the temple at a cost of ₹1.69 crore, construction of a permanent yagashala at Saptha Gau Pradakshina mandir in Alipiri at a cost of ₹4.12 crore and to accept the donation of ₹1.38 crore from member trustee Sekhar Reddy for the same.

The board also resolved to construct an Annamayya Kalamandir in Tallapaka, implement all the recommendations of SV Dharmic Sadassu, organise Nitya Sankeertanarchana at 7th mile on the Alipiri footpath, sanction ₹4 crore for the manufacturing of 4-gram, 5-gram and 10-gram gold mangalsutras, construct a new sports complex in the vacant land available on Hare Rama Hare Krishna road in Tirupati at a cost of ₹7.51 crore, print 98 lakh copies of Bhagavad Gita in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English at a cost of ₹3.72 crore, extend cashless treatment to patients with Aarogyasri cards at its Sri Padmavathi General Hospital affiliated to SVIMS from March 1, observe February 24 as ‘Tirupati’s birthday’ every year and include the day in the TTD calendar besides enhancing HRA to the staff working at the TTD temple in Jammu.

