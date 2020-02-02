Tirumala temple witnesses huge rush on Ratha Saptami

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country on Saturday took part in the annual Ratha Saptami festival observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The festival took off to an auspicious start with the procession of Surya Prabha vahanam at 5.00 a.m.

Devotees congregated at the north-west corner of the temple since Friday night to witness the sight of the first rays of sun falling on the feet of Lord Malayappa mounted atop the Surya Prabha vahanam.

The rhythmic chanting of hymns from ‘Aditya Hridayam’ and ‘Suryastakam’ by the students of S.V. Balamandir – an orphanage run by TTD added to the devotional fervour of the place.

Later, periodical processions of Lord Venkateswara on Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanamantha, Kalpavriksha, Sarva bhoopala vahanams were taken out, which concluded with Chandra Prabha vahanam.

The authorities had a tough time ensuring supply of free food packets and water bottles for tens of thousands of devotees waiting around the Mada Streets. Para medical staff moved around in a battery vehicle and dispersed free medicines to the devotees.

Devotees were all praise for the arrangements and verbalized their satisfaction when the TTD Executive officer Anilkumar Singhal and Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy interacted with them.