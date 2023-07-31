Tirumala temple to witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to ‘Adhikamasam’, says TTD EO

July 31, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala is all set to celebrate two Brahmotsavams this year. The first one is Salakatla Brahmotsvams which is scheduled to be celebrated in September while the other is in October.

Briefing the media after a meeting with the officials of the engineering, vigilance and security, police, kalyana katta and the staff of garden, annadanam, medical, health and temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on July 31 (Monday) attributed the reason for two Brahmotsavams to the ‘Adhikamasam’ which occurs once in three years.

Detailing the major events of the two Brahmotsavams, he said the Salakatla Brahmotsavams will begin with the ‘Dhwajarohanam‘ rituals on September 18. The other rituals include Garuda Seva (September 22), procession of golden chariot (September 23), Rathotsavam (September 25) and Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam, marking the conclusion of the festival (September 26).

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams will begin on October 15, followed by Garuda Seva (October 19), procession of Pushpaka Vimanam (October 20), golden chariot procession (October 22). The festival will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 23.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will make the customary presentation of a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the temple on behalf of the State government on September 18.

The two-time daily processions of the deities on various vahanams will be organised between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Mr. Reddy said that the TTD was expecting a heavy turnout in the pilgrim as the ‘Peratasi’ month which is auspicious for Tamils was also coinciding with the festivals.

Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the festivals.

Vehicular restrictions will be in place on the Garuda Seva day and giant screens would be set up at all the vantage points in the hill town during the festivals for the benefit of those who cannot make it to the galleries along the mada streets.

