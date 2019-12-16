Solar eclipse: Tirumala temple to remain closed for 13 hours

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed for about 13 hours in connection with the Solar eclipse on December 26.

According to the temple almanac, though the eclipse is slated to occur between 08.08 a.m. and 11.16 a.m. on December 26 the hill temple as is the tradition will be closed nine hours in advance ie., at 11 p.m. on December 25 and will be reopened at 12 noon the following day.

The pilgrims will be allowed for the ‘darshan’ of the deity after the completion of post-eclipse formalities like ‘Suddhi’, ‘Punyavachanam’ etc. from 2 p.m.

In connection with the eclipse, the TTD has also dispensed with the performance of several day time rituals including the weekly Thiruppavada.

‘No food’

The management also has made it clear that no food will be served either in the complex, ‘darshan’ lines or at any of its food courts during the period and appealed to the devout to plan accordingly.