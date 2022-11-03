Tirumala temple to remain closed for 12 hours for eclipse on Nov. 8

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
November 03, 2022 20:45 IST

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara will remain closed for about 12 hours in connection with the Lunar eclipse on November 8.

According to Hindu almanac, the eclipse is scheduled to occur between 2.39 p.m. and 6.19 p.m. The temple will be closed by 8.40 a.m. and re-opened at 07.20 p.m. after the completion of certain purificatory rituals post eclipse.

The TTD has also dispensed with all types of darshan formats including the VIP break, SriVani, ₹300 SED and SSD tokens, privileged darshans besides various arjitha seva rituals performed inside the temple during the day. Only those who prefer having darshan of the deity through sarva darshan queue lines would be allowed for darshan after re-opening of the temple.

The management has also resolved to close down potu (temple kitchen) and the massive Annaprasadam complex till the conclusion of the eclipse.

