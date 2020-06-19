Tirumala temple to be closed for solar eclipse

Tirumala

19 June 2020 23:00 IST

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will remain closed for 18 hours due to the solar eclipse on June 21.

According to the TTD almanac, the solar eclipse is scheduled to occur between 10.18 a.m. and 1.38 p.m. on June 21.

The temple doors which will be closed at 8 p.m. on June 20 will be reopened only at 2.30 p.m. on June 21. After observing certain post eclipse rituals such as Suddhi and Punyavachanam, mandatory rituals like Suprabhatam, Thomala, Koluvu and panchanga sravanam will be carried out till 6 p.m., followed by other religious proceedings till 8 p.m. which include Archana, Bell, Bali, and Sattumurai.

Thereafter, the temple will be again closed at 8.30 p.m.

Pilgrims will not be allowed for darshan of the deity during the entire day.