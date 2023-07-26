ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala temple tank to remain closed for a month

July 26, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - TIRUMALA

The decision comes in the wake of annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, which is scheduled to begin from September 18.

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD has decided to close the pushkarini in Tirumala for devotees from August 1 to facilitate repair and cleaning works.  File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to close its pushkarini (temple tank) for devotees for a month from August 1 to facilitate its engineering wing to undertake repair and cleaning works.

The pushkarini harathi , a ritual which is performed in the evening daily also stands suspended until August 31.

The tank will be emptied during the first ten days, while repairs and desilting works will be undertaken during the next ten days followed by refilling of the tank with fresh water.

The TTD has already installed a state-of-art recycling system at the pushkarini.

CONNECT WITH US