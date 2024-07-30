Tirumala temple tank to remain closed for a month for upkeep

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the closure of the temple tank (Pushkarini) for a month— from August 1 to August 31— to facilitate the cleaning and other renovation work.

The TTD has made it a practice to close the tank for the devotees ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams for maintenance. The Brahmotsavams are scheduled to begin from October 4 this year.

The renovation works include emptying of the tank, removal of sludge, cleaning of steps, disposal of debris, painting of pipes and undertaking the required repairs.

TTD has appealed to the devotees to take note of the temporary closure and extend their cooperation.

