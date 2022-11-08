Tirumala temple remains closed for 11 hours for lunar eclipse, reopens after purificatory rituals

The priests and staff emerging out of the Lord Venkateswara temple after closing it for lunar eclipse at Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All types of privileged darshan cancelled, only sarva darshan allowed post eclipse for the devotees who assembled in Vaikuntam complex

TIRUMALA

The Lord Venkateswara temple here which remained closed for over 11 hours on November 8 (Tuesday) was reopened for the public at 7.30 p.m. after the conclusion of the lunar eclipse.

As per the tradition, the huge wooden doors of the temple were latched around 8 a.m. after carrying out the pre-dawn rituals.

According to the Hindu almanac, the eclipse occurred between 2.30 p.m. and 6.19 p.m. and the priests ceremoniously reopened the temple after observing certain purificatory rituals like Suddhi and Punyavachanam post the eclipse.

The TTD which had dispensed with the performance of monthly Punnami Garuda Seva had also cancelled all types of darshans, including the VIP break, SriVani, ₹300 SED, SSD and other privileged formats.

However, sarva darshan was allowed for the benefit of the devotees who had already assembled in the Vaikuntam complex.