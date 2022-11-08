Tirumala temple remains closed for 11 hours for lunar eclipse, reopens after purificatory rituals

G.P. SHUKLA
November 08, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The priests and staff emerging out of the Lord Venkateswara temple after closing it for lunar eclipse at Tirumala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All types of privileged darshan cancelled, only sarva darshan allowed post eclipse for the devotees who assembled in Vaikuntam complex

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUMALA

The Lord Venkateswara temple here which remained closed for over 11 hours on November 8 (Tuesday) was reopened for the public at 7.30 p.m. after the conclusion of the lunar eclipse.

As per the tradition, the huge wooden doors of the temple were latched around 8 a.m. after carrying out the pre-dawn rituals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Hindu almanac, the eclipse occurred between 2.30 p.m. and 6.19 p.m. and the priests ceremoniously reopened the temple after observing certain purificatory rituals like Suddhi and Punyavachanam post the eclipse.

The TTD which had dispensed with the performance of monthly Punnami Garuda Seva had also cancelled all types of darshans, including the VIP break, SriVani, ₹300 SED, SSD and other privileged formats.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, sarva darshan was allowed for the benefit of the devotees who had already assembled in the Vaikuntam complex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
hinduism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app