Tirumala temple likely to undergo decongestion

TTD to dismantle a few structures within the premises to make room for devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is mulling to dismantle the Vagapadi building situated at the north-east corner inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, as well as a few partition walls at the south-east corner.

The Vagapadi was being used to store laddu, vada and other prasadams meant for distribution among devotees. The structure was no longer being used with the TTD deciding to shift the distribution of prasadams to a building outside the temple complex. Currently, it is used for housing office documents.

Dismantling the structure will free up some space which the TTD thinks can be utilised to make room for devotees.

Similarly, the mandapam located at the south-east corner inside the hill temple is also partitioned with brick walls which at present houses CCTV rooms and storerooms for electrical and forest departments.

The management is of the opinion that dismantling the brick walls in between the granite pillars will highlight the aesthetic look of the ancient temple architecture besides contributing to the easy movement of pilgrims. The corridor in between the storerooms and Ranganayakula mandapam currently serves as a passage for Kalyanotsava grihastas.

Regarding the proposal related to the removal of brick walls without disturbing the ancient stone structure of the temple, the four-member Agama panel constituted for the purpose gave a go-ahead to the TTD’s works committee which in turn tabled it before the full board for a decision.

The TTD board of trustees which discussed the issue during its recent meeting constituted another committee with Dr. J. Rameshwar, Mr. Ramesh Shetty (both member trustees) an IIT consultant and Additional EO and asked them to submit a detailed report within a fortnight after again inspecting Vagapadi.

The TTD has already removed the brass frames and gates around the Ranganayakula mandapam and Ayina mahal in order to enable devotees enjoy the beauty of the ancient architecture and resolved to shift the parakamani outside the main temple complex.