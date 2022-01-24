Tirumala temple ‘hundi’ nets ₹21.61 crore in 10 days

Tirumala

24 January 2022 23:58 IST

3.79 lakh devotees had Vaikunta dwara darshanam from Jan. 13 to 22

The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here netted an income of ₹21. 61 crore during the 10-day Vaikunta dwara darshanam organised from January 13 to 22.

About 3.79 lakh devotees had darshan during the period amid COVID-19 third wave fears.

While 1.66 lakh devotees had bought the ₹300 online special entry darshan tickets, 83,000 had free darshan. The others who had darshan were 43,250 virtual seva ticket holders and 6,949 devotees belonging to SC, ST, BC and fishermen communities.

The TTD also hauled a record income of over ₹15.46 crore with 15, 465 devotees opting for the priced Sri Vani darshan tickets during the 10 days. About 7,917 devotees from various trusts also had the Vaikunta dwara darshan.

Statistics revealed that the TTD had served free food to over 4.59 lakh devotees and transported the luggage of about 2.05 lakh devotees freely from Tirupati to Tirumala. It received ₹4.68 crore as rental income from the cottages and guest houses allotted to devotees. About 1. 23 lakh devotees got their heads tonsured at the Kalyanakatta.