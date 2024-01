January 25, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - TIRUMALA

The online tickets for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala for April were booked in less than three hours on Wednesday.

More than 6 lakh tickets costing ₹300 each for special entry darshan in April were booked in just 2 hours and 45 minutes, while the privileged darshan tokens for special and senior citizens were exhausted in just 15 minutes.

Same was the case with Anga Pradakshinam tokens which were booked in just five minutes.

