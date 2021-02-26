Tirumala temple adds ₹10 crore fortune to its trusts

Tirumala

26 February 2021 15:47 IST

In a munificent donation Chairman of the Pasco group Sanjay Passi and his wife Shalini Passi on Friday contributed ₹10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanam.

The Delhi-based couple who handed over the demand draft to TTD Addl. EO A.V. Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the hill temple urged him to utilize ₹9 crore for Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) trust and the rest towards Sarva Shreya Trust.

The donation is considered the third largest in terms of volume after ₹16 crore contribution by U.S. based M. Ramalinga Raju in 2013 and ₹13.5 crore by another two U.S.-based NRIs in 2018.