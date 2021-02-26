Tirumala temple adds ₹10 crore fortune to its trusts

In a munificent donation Chairman of the Pasco group Sanjay Passi and his wife Shalini Passi on Friday contributed ₹10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanam.

The Delhi-based couple who handed over the demand draft to TTD Addl. EO A.V. Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the hill temple urged him to utilize ₹9 crore for Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) trust and the rest towards Sarva Shreya Trust.

The donation is considered the third largest in terms of volume after ₹16 crore contribution by U.S. based M. Ramalinga Raju in 2013 and ₹13.5 crore by another two U.S.-based NRIs in 2018.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 3:48:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tirumala-temple-adds-10-crore-fortune-to-its-trusts/article33941617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY