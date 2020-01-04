Tirumala spruced up for Vaikuntha Ekadasi

The hill town of Lord Venkateswara has been spruced up for ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’ and ‘Dwadasi’ festivals on January 6 and 7.

Briefing the media on Saturday, TTD Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal said that the celestial ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ encircling the inner most sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple would be ceremoniously opened at 2.00 a.m. on January 6 and the ordinary pilgrims would be allowed for darshan from as early as 5 a.m.

The procession of the Golden Chariot would be organised at 9 a.m. on same day, while the auspicious ‘Chakrasnanam’ would be observed at 6 a.m. the following day of Dwadasi on Tuesday.

No ‘arjitha sevas’ would be performed on both days. Devotees desirous of having Ekadasi darshan would be allowed into the Vaikuntham complex from Sunday morning.

Water supply

Elaborate arrangements are in place to meet the requirements of the visiting crowds. As many as 172 points have been identified for the supply of drinking water bottles.

TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy said that about 2,500 tickets were issued to the donors of SriVani trust on each of both days who he said should report at the Vaikuntham complex at 10 a.m.

To facilitate more number of devotees have the darshan of the deity, the management resolved to strictly enforce only ‘Maha Laghu’ darshan on both days.