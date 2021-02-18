Tirumala spruced up for Ratha Sapthami

Tirumala

18 February 2021 20:58 IST

Free food to be provided to devotees in galleries

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the annual Ratha Sapthami festival here on Friday.

Devotees from different parts of the country arrive here to witness the processions of Lord Venkateswara on seven vahanams (carriers) in a single day.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday inspected the galleries around the mada streets and took stock of the arrangements.

He urged the officials to ensure free distribution of food packets, uninterrupted supply of drinking water besides milk to children at the galleries.

The temple, engineering and vigilance officials were asked to take required precautions in the conduct of the periodical processions without any inconvenience to the congregated devotees.

Earlier, at a meeting with the nitya annadanam staff, he directed them to ensure round the clock supply of food to visitors.

The proprietor of Guntur-based Vijaya food products K. Ramu donated seven types of pickles worth ₹12.65 lakh, three quintals of turmeric, two quintals of chilly powder and three quintals of pulihora paste to the TTD.

Superintending Engineer-2 Nageswar Rao, Deputy EOs Harindranath, Nagaraju, Health Officer Dr. R.R. Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy and catering officer G.L.N. Sastry were among those who accompanied him during the inspections.