Tirumala spruced up for annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara

September 15, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The temple town has geared up for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara. The town will witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to the adhikamasam.

The first Brahmotsavams will be observed between September 18 and 26 and the second between October 15 and 23. TTD has made elaborate arrangements to meet the requirements of the large number of pilgrims expected to turn up for the event.

No recommendation letter will be accepted during the festival period either for accommodation or darshan. Accommodation will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis. Nonetheless, cottage donors arriving in person will be accorded priority.

Heavy restrictions will be in place on the day of the Garuda Seva on September 22 as the influx of pilgrims will be at its zenith. Two-wheelers will not be allowed on the ghat roads from the evening of September 21 till the morning of September 23.

Special entry points have been set up at all the four corners of the mada streets enabling every pilgrim to catch a glimpse of the procession. APSRTC will operate additional services as well.

The daily processions of deities on various vahanams (carriers), which form the core of the festival, will be organised between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m..

There will be uninterrupted supply of free food and drinking water at the nitya anna prasadam complex and to those waiting in the darshan lines and mada streets.

Medical and paramedical staff will be deployed at all vantage points in addition to ambulances to meet any kind of exigency. TTD has also chalked out spiritual and cultural programmes on all the festival days.

The entire town has been colourfully illuminated and huge cut-outs depicting various images of Lord Venkateswara installed at all the vital points.

A buffer stock of over six lakh laddus will be maintained to meet the demand from the devout.

As part of the security arrangements, over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the bandobast duty atop the town. Every entry and exist point of the mada streets will be manned by an officer of the rank of a DSP along with TTD security and vigilance personnel. This besides the Srivari seva volunteers, scouts and guides.