Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala spl. darshan ticket quota raised

The TTD on Thursday enhanced the online quota of ₹300 special darshan tickets by another 3,000 till the month end, taking the total to 9,000 a day.

Initially, the TTD decided to provide 3,000 tickets online in addition to an equal number offline tickets on a day-to-day basis since the opening of the hill temple on June 11 after relaxation of the lockdown. However, in view of requests from pilgrims, it increased the quota for the second time in a fortnight. An additional 15,000 devotees will benefit during these five days.

Sarva darshan

Likewise, 3,000 sarva darshanam tickets will also be issued on a daily basis at the three TTD counters at Tirupati from Friday till the month end.

Jun 25, 2020

