Tirumala shrine caught in political crossfire amid laddu row

In Andhra Pradesh, politics seems to have taken an unusual turn, centering not around governance or policy but the sacred Tirumala temple and its famed laddu prasadam.

What began as an allegation of adulteration of the ghee used in making the prasadam has snowballed into a full-fledged political and religious controversy. Political parties, using the town as the battleground, are now preparing for what seems like a veritable march on to the holy hills, amid fears of spirituality becoming a casualty.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the State government find themselves engaged in managing political theatrics and protests instead of concentrating on ensuring a blissful spiritual atmosphere for the grand conduct of the annual Brahmotsavam from October 4, which attracts lakhs of devotees to the town.

Explosive claim

At the heart of the controversy is the allegation that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the adulteration of ghee, used in the preparation of laddus and other prasadams, with substances such as beef fat and lard. The explosive claim was made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, triggering widespread outrage across the country.

Protests and public uproar have since dominated the discourse, with Mr. Naidu vowing to punish those responsible and restore the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

Mr. Naidu set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the scandal, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has vowed to walk up the Tirumala hills on October 1 as atonement for the alleged sacrilege.

In a surprising turn of events, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose previous administration is at the centre of the controversy, announced his pilgrimage to Tirumala on Saturday (September 28), sparking further tension. His visit is seen as a countermove to Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan’s spiritual forays, making it a political tug-of-war on religious grounds.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy recently visited Tirumala and swore before the deity that no wrongdoing took place during his tenure, evoking sharp criticism from Hindu religious leaders and organisations, who now plan to stage their protests at Alipiri opposing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.

The religious groups say Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy belongs to an alien faith and want him to sign a declaration form, affirming his faith in Lord Venkateswara, before entering the temple. According to the protocols of the TTD, any person belonging to an alien faith should mandatorily sign a declaration form that he has faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Security concerns

As the political heat intensifies, security concerns are also on the rise. Devotees, caught in the crossfire, express their concern over the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavams amid fears that their spiritual sojourn to the town may be compromised by the rising political tension.

The police and the TTD administration are grappling with ways and means to maintain peace and order amid the growing political storm, with the imposition of Section 30 of the Police Act in Tirupati and serving notices to several YSRCP leaders.

At the core of the controversy is the perception that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, ignored the sanctity of the temple and appointed his loyalists, who now face charges.

Sensing an opportunity, Mr. Naidu deftly exploited the issue to put his rival on the defensive, turning the controversy into a powerful political tool to weaken Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image, especially among the religious Hindu voters.

While so, the stakes remain high for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is not only battered with political attacks, but also with accusations questioning his religious credibility.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s options seem limited in the present delicate scenario. If he bows down to pressure and signs the declaration form, it will be perceived as capitulating to his political opponents, while refusing not to do so may further escalate tension, triggering political controversies.

Meanwhile, ahead of the back-to-back visits of Mr. Kalyan on October 1 and 2 and Mr. Naidu (on October 4) in a span of one week ahead of the ensuing Brahmotsavam, devotees are worried over whether they will be able to partake in their spiritual journey without disruptions.

Uneasy situation

The convergence of politics and spirituality atop the town has created an uneasy situation for both the TTD administration and the pilgrims. The delicate balance between preserving the sanctity of a revered shrine and navigating the turbulent political landscape is sure to test the resilience of those in charge.