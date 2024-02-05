Tirumala should emerge as a platform for people of alien faiths who wish to convert to Hinduism: TTD dharmic conference

February 05, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The three-day dharmic conference which concluded on Monday unanimously resolved that Tirumala, the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara, should emerge as a platform for people of alien faiths who wish to voluntarily espouse Hinduism. The conference also observed that people who believe in Hinduism and wish to voluntarily accept it should be encouraged.

A necessary establishment should be set up atop the town for sanctifying such people as per the tenents of Hinduism and convert them into Hindus. They should also be extended with the darshan of the presiding deity soon after the sanctification ceremony.

Briefing the resolutions, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said that the conclave also recommended taking up temple renovations in highly dilapidated condition and construct temples in the areas dwelled by backward and other downtrodden sections, improve the spiritual ambience of Tirupati, to inculcate a sense of unity among people and thereby contain religious conversions.

The other recommendations included spreading awareness on cow protection, chalking out a road map for preservation of vedas, promoting dharmic values among the public, orientation classes for mothers, training classes for youth to deflect the growing influence of western culture and make them stick to Hindu religion, save biodiversity and theerthams (sacred water bodies) in the Seshachalam forests.

Conducting training classes to enhance self confidence among Hindus and thereby utilising their energies in the promotion of dharmic services, extensively promoting dravidian vedas, effectively making use of various social media platforms in the promotion of sanatana dharma, uniting all the religious institutions and organising programs under the aegis of TTD and also organising such religious conclaves at the grass root village level were some other recommendations.

Mr. Reddy also said that the TTD so far has approved construction of over 3,600 temples with Srivani trust funds. Later he also thanked both the senior and junior pontiffs of the temple for extending their support in organising the conference and all the participating seers and spiritual personalities in making the event a grand success.