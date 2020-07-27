Tirumala reservoirs brimming

All the reservoirs at Tirumala have registered a significant increase in their storage levels thanks to the southwest monsoon that has brought in copious rains.
The temple town which receives the maximum rain during the northeast monsoon between October and December registered a surplus rainfall in July for the first time in the last two decades. The combined reserves of all the five drinking water projects in the hill-top town have reached about 85% of their total capacity.
While the Papavinasanam reservoir, the biggest of all the projects, is full to its capacity, Kumaradhara dam has registered 98% reserves followed by Pasupudhara (95%) Akasaganga (30%) and Gogarbham (50%).
The flood gates of the Papavinasanam dam were partially lifted on Sunday and water was released downstream.
TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the current reserves were sufficient to meet the requirements of the town for about 300 days.
Rising needs
Till late seventies the daily water requirements of the rain-fed town were generally met from the Gogarbham dam. With pilgrim traffic increasing significantly thereafter, the temple administration had to construct four dams. After some time even this proved inadequate as the town’s daily requirement soared to about 35 lakh gallons and it began drawing Telugu Ganga water from the Kandaleru reservoir in Nellore. The water is pumped to the Kailasagiri reservoir in Sri Kalahasti and is lifted to Tirupati from where it is pumped to Tirumala.
