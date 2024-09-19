GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirumala prasadam: use of animal fat in its making by YSRCP govt. a shameful act, says Lokesh

It smacks of disrespecting the religious sentiments of crores of devotees, the Minister of IT says in a post on X

Published - September 19, 2024 05:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister for IT & Human Resource Development N. Lokesh, in a message on X, expressed shock that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had allegedly used animal fat instead of ghee in the preparation of Tirumala prasadam. 

“Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is the  most sacred temple and it is a shame on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration to use animal fat in making the prasadam,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that the YSRCP government could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.

