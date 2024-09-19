GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirumala prasadam row: TTD employees’ union leader decries CM’s remarks

It is an outrageous act that hit at the core of the religious sentiments of the devotees and insulted the TTD employees and their morale, alleges Murali

Published - September 19, 2024 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Honorary president of the TTD Employees and Workers’ Union K. Murali has decried the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat was used in the preparation of prasadams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, and termed it “an outrageous act” that hit at the core of the religious sentiments of the devotees and insulted the TTD employees and their morale.

CFTRI testing

In a strongly worded statement, Mr. Murali said the ingredients used in the making of prasadams at the hill temple were subjected to rigorous quality tests, including internal lab testing and certification, by the authorities of the Mysore-based Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI) before they were accepted for use.

A certified TTD team also monitors the food products used for transparency and quality, he said.

The fact that the TTD had rejected 20 ghee tankers on different occasions in the last three years, barring the COVID-19 period, for having failed to meet the prescribed standards, stood testimony to the strict adherence to quality, he observed.

“It is only after gathering the required information that I am condemning the remarks that have the potential of fueling distrust among the public. There is no objection if those who resorted to malpractices and swindled TTD funds are punished. But to use the revered institution as a tool in targeting political opponents is highly unacceptable,” Mr. Murali said.

On the other hand, the issue also took ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) by storm with some posting messages in favor of the government and others criticising the previous YSRCP government for its failure in protecting the religious sentiments of the public.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:43 pm IST

