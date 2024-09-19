Tirumala prasadam row: former TTD Chairman dares A.P. Chief Minister Naidu to prove his allegation, or face defamation suit 

Taking objection to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s comment that animal fat was used instead of pure ghee in preparing the ‘naivedyam’ and prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, former Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.V. Subba Reddy challenged him to swear in the name of God if he meant that adulteration had really happened during the YSRCP term.

Mr. Naidu should prove his allegation, or be ready to face a defamation case as the issue pertained to the sentiments of Hindus not just in India but around the world, Mr. Subba Reddy said while addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on September 19 (Thursday).

“If required, the YSRCP will approach the Supreme Court seeking ascertainment of facts,” he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy said he could emphatically say that no such offensive thing had been committed in 2019-24.

“Rather, the TTD had, during my chairmanship for four years, made a lot of improvements in the systems related to the preparation of ‘naivedyam’ and prasadam that were implemented by the TDP Government in 2014-19,” he said.

Source of supply

The TTD had sourced ghee from existing suppliers for a couple of years from 2014 and then started procuring it from a ‘gosala’ situated at Fatehpur in Rajasthan having 10,000 ‘desi cows’ through donors to ensure that the daily ritual offerings to the God, which included 60 kg ghee, were completely made of organic products, as the YSRCP Government wanted all ingredients to be free from pesticide and fertilisers, Mr. Reddy said.

The TTD initially procured the ghee through donors as it had to follow the tender system, whereas the supplier was in Rajasthan. In the due course, the TTD brought 550 ‘desi cows’ from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and had since made pure ghee at its own local ‘gosala’.

Lab tests

Mr. Subba Reddy said, as far as the ghee used in the preparation of laddus was concerned, quality testing was scrupulously done every day, and there were 10 instances when the supplies had been rejected because of poor quality.

The TTD had renovated the lab where ghee would be tested and also purchased new equipment with the help of Mysore-based Central Food Technological Research Institute to adhere to high quality standards, he said.

“In spite of all this, Mr. Naidu has levelled the allegation with ulterior motives,” Mr. Subba Reddy said, adding that he was ready to face any inquiry that might even involve the Central Government.