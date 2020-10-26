Tirumala online tickets from today

The online quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets for November will be released at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In view of COVID-19 restrictions, the TTD has resolved to provide about 19,000 tickets a day.

The TTD already resumed issuance of sarva darshan tickets from Monday.

About 3,000 tickets will be issued on a daily basis at its counters in the Bhudevi complex in the vicinity of the Alipiri bus station in Tirupati. The tickets will be issued a day in advance and only the ticket holders will be allowed at the Alipiri checking point to travel up to the town.