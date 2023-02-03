Tirumala museum to be converted into world-class antiquity centre

February 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Efforts are under way to develop the Sri Venkateswara Museum at Tirumala into a world-class antiquity centre by the year end, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to media on Friday, he said that TTD has already taken up museum developmental works with an outlay of ₹120 crore with the support of a donor. The 3D images of the presiding deity’s jewellery will also be displayed to give a unique experience to visitors. The facelift will be completed by December end.

Moreover, Reliance Group has come forward to bear the cost of automation of laddu potu (kitchen) to increase the production of quality laddus to six lakh units a day.

The construction of the Anjanadri Temple at Akasa Ganga is also being taken up and a donor has come forward to bear the cost of the project, estimated to be around ₹50 to ₹60 crore. Also, replacement of the Acacia plantation is under way, and soon, the Seshachalam forests will be rich with spice plants, Mr. Reddy said.

An appropriate date for taking up the gold-plating works of Anand Nilayam—the two-tier canopy atop the sanctum sanctorum—will soon be announced in consultation with agama experts.

Works were scheduled to commence from March 1 with Balalayam on February 24, but they were deferred after TTD decided to invite global tenders to pre-empt any delay in the completion of works as is being witnessed at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, where the works are still in progress despite a lapse of two years.

As for temple revenue, Mr. Reddy said that for the eleventh consecutive month, the hundi has crossed the ₹100-crore mark to generate an income of ₹123.07 crore in January. Around 20.78 lakh devotees had had darshan of the deity.

Mr. Reddy further said that with an intention to train youth on spiritual and dharmic affairs, it has been resolved to organise Yuva Dharmikotsavam on February 5 and 6 at TTD Asthana mandapam in Tirumala.