Tirumala laddus to be made available at all district headquarters

The famed laddus of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will be now made available to devotees at all the district headquarters in the State from May 25. Devotees can purchase the laddus at TTD kalyana mandapams at a much subsidised price of ₹25 as against the original cost of ₹50.

Speaking to media after flagging off two truck loads of laddu prasadam on Saturday, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the management had embarked on the ambitious task of respecting the vast sentiments of the devotees coupled with uncertainty in the opening of the temple for public.

It is already more than 60 days since the closure of hill temple for public in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and in the meantime, the administration had been flooded with mails and requests to make the sacred prasadam available to them.

Primarily, each TTD Kalyana mandapam at the district headquarters in the State will be supplied with about 15,000 to 20,000 laddus. Devotees can purchase them by strictly adhering to physical distancing and sporting of face masks among other things.

The TTD staff along with those related to Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Srivari Seva volunteers, police and revenue authorities will assist the devotees at their respective districts.

While the first consignment of despatched laddus is intended to meet the requirements of devotees in far away districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari, the remaining districts will be supplied with required stocks by Sunday, Mr. Reddy said.