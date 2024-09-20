Tirumala laddus row: YSRCP approaches High Court, told to move a PIL by September 25 

As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the preparation of the Prasadam at Tirumala temple in 2019 - 24 when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power, has blown up into a major controversy, lawyers of YSRCP mentioned it before a High Court Bench Friday (September 20, 2024) morning seeking a probe either by a sitting judge or a court-appointed committee.

They wanted the CM’s claims to be investigated in view of his serious allegation that the ghee used to make Laddu Prasadam contained animal fat. The Bench then suggested that a PIL be filed by September 25, stating that it would hear the arguments that day.

Rajya Sabha member and TTD Trust Board former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 19 said that he would initiate legal action against Mr. Naidu in case he failed to corroborate his charges, which not only cast aspersions on the YSRCP Government but also lowered the image and sanctity of the world famous temple. It was nothing but a dirty political game set off by Mr. Naidu to malign Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he asserted.

