ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddus row: YSRCP approaches High Court, told to move a PIL by September 25 

Updated - September 20, 2024 02:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajya Sabha member and TTD Trust Board former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 19 said that he would initiate legal action against Mr. Naidu in case he failed to corroborate his charges

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the preparation of the Prasadam at Tirumala temple in 2019 - 24 when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power, has blown up into a major controversy, lawyers of YSRCP mentioned it before a High Court Bench Friday (September 20, 2024) morning seeking a probe either by a sitting judge or a court-appointed committee.

They wanted the CM’s claims to be investigated in view of his serious allegation that the ghee used to make Laddu Prasadam contained animal fat. The Bench then suggested that a PIL be filed by September 25, stating that it would hear the arguments that day.

Tirumala laddus row: Samples of ghee used by TTD contained ‘foreign fat’ says NDDB report 

Rajya Sabha member and TTD Trust Board former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 19 said that he would initiate legal action against Mr. Naidu in case he failed to corroborate his charges, which not only cast aspersions on the YSRCP Government but also lowered the image and sanctity of the world famous temple. It was nothing but a dirty political game set off by Mr. Naidu to malign Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he asserted. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US