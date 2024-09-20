GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala laddus row: YSRCP approaches High Court, told to move a PIL by September 25 

Rajya Sabha member and TTD Trust Board former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 19 said that he would initiate legal action against Mr. Naidu in case he failed to corroborate his charges

Updated - September 20, 2024 02:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the preparation of the Prasadam at Tirumala temple in 2019 - 24 when YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power, has blown up into a major controversy, lawyers of YSRCP mentioned it before a High Court Bench Friday (September 20, 2024) morning seeking a probe either by a sitting judge or a court-appointed committee.

They wanted the CM’s claims to be investigated in view of his serious allegation that the ghee used to make Laddu Prasadam contained animal fat. The Bench then suggested that a PIL be filed by September 25, stating that it would hear the arguments that day.

Tirumala laddus row: Samples of ghee used by TTD contained ‘foreign fat’ says NDDB report 

Rajya Sabha member and TTD Trust Board former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on September 19 said that he would initiate legal action against Mr. Naidu in case he failed to corroborate his charges, which not only cast aspersions on the YSRCP Government but also lowered the image and sanctity of the world famous temple. It was nothing but a dirty political game set off by Mr. Naidu to malign Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he asserted. 

Published - September 20, 2024 02:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.