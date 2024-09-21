Tirumala laddu sales commence at ancient Tondamanadu temple near Srikalahasti

Amid the controversy surrounding the reported presence of “animal fat” in the famed Tirumala laddu prasadams, the sale of the laddus commenced at the ancient temple of Lord Sri Abhaya Venkateswara Swamy in Tondamanadu village near Srikalahasti, located in the Tirupati district.

The launch coincides with the first Saturday of the ongoing ‘peratasi’ month, which is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has began the initiative to introduce the sale of the laddu prasadam at the historic temple, which dates back to several centuries. This move aims to facilitate the devotees visiting Tondamanadu from the Srikalahasti region. The price remains unchanged at ₹50 per laddu.

The inhabitants of Tondamanadu, a village that once flourished during the reign of the Pallava and Chola kings, have expressed their delight at the commencement of the sale of the laddu at their temple. According to legend, the temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, was constructed by Thondaman Chakravathy, whose name is immortalised in the sankeerthanas of saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya.

