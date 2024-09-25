ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddu row: TTD lodges police complaint against AR Dairy for ‘supplying adulterated ghee’

Published - September 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Andhra Pradesh government forms SIT headed by Guntur Range DIG Sarvasresta Tripathi to probe the case

G P SHUKLA
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on September 25 (Wednesday) lodged a complaint against the Dindigul-based AR Dairy for supplying adulterated ghee used in the preparation of laddu prasadams at the Tirumla temple.

TTD General Manager in-charge (procurement) Murali Krishna lodged a complaint with the East Police Station against the dairy for violating the supply norms.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao recently announced that four tankers of ghee supplied by AR Dairy were rejected on suspicion of adulteration. He warned of initiating criminal proceedings in the case.

The Andhra Pradesh government on September 24 (Tuesday) constituted a SIT headed by Guntur Range DIG Sarvasresta Tripathi to probe the alleged adulteration and submit a detailed report.

Nandini ghee reaches Tirumala

Meanwhile, tankers carrying Nandini ghee from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have reached Tirumala. The TTD recently placed an order for the supply of around 10 lakh kgs of ghee with the KMF.

