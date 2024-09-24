Tirumala laddu row: Secularism is a two-way concept, says A.P. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took strong exception to the comments made by actors Prakash Raj and Karthi on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

In a strongly worded reaction, Mr. Pawan Kalyan cautioned them to understand the context completely before commenting or making criticisms over the issue.

“Think a hundred times before speaking. We will not remain silent if anyone speaks against Sanatana Dharma. We must unite to protect the Sanatana Dharma whenever it is threatened. It is our responsibility to pass on this sacred traditions to the future generations,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The Deputy Chief Minister took part in the ‘Suddhi’, the purification rituals performed at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on September 24 (Tuesday).

Addressing the media later, he asserted that secularism should work both ways and not in one way. “Just as there is a response when customs and traditions of other religions are disrupted, similar respect should be shown when Hindu sentiments are hurt and customs, and traditions are compromised,” he said.

Describing actor Prakash Raj as his good friend, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he has great respect for him, adding that Mr. Prakash Raj should understand sensitive issues before commenting.

“How can you say it’s wrong to speak out when the sanctity of Sanatana Dharma is compromised? Do not Hindus have the right to speak when something happens to their deities?,” he asked adding, “Why should we remain silent while people mock our Hindu deities, make jokes, and insult our beliefs? Is staying silent in the face of harm to our faith the righteous thing to do? Is this the secularism that you advocate?”

Replying to this statement on ‘X’, Mr. Prakash Raj said, “Dear Pawan Kalyan garu, i saw your press meet. What I have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising. I am shooting abroad; I will come back to reply to your questions. Meanwhile, I would appreciate it if you could go through my tweet earlier and understand.”

Referring to actor Karthi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala laddu. This is my appeal to them. You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tiruamala laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors but you must stop making such comments against Sanathana Dharma.”

Karthi apologies

In reponse, Mr. Karthi, posted on ‘X’, “Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologise for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan appreciated Mr. Karthi for his prompt response.

