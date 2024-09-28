ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddu row: MP Gurumoorthy accuses TDP of politicising Jagan’s visit

Published - September 28, 2024 06:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

YSR Congress Party is conducting purification rituals across the State to cleanse the negative energy surrounding the issue, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of ‘politicising’ the visit of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirumala. Declaration boards, which were not usually seen at the Tirumala temple, were put up only after Jagan’s visit was scheduled, and as soon as his visit was cancelled, the boards were promptly removed.

Speaking to the media during the papa prakshalana (purification) ceremony in Tirupati, organised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against the “controversial remarks made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirumala laddu prasadam” on Saturday, Mr. Gurumoorthy quipped whether the officials were serving Lord Venkateswara or Chandrababu Naidu.

He added that the YSRCP was conducting purification rituals across the State to cleanse the negative energy surrounding the issue, while warning that those spreading false information about the prasadam will face ‘divine retribution’.

