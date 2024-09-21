ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddu row: JSP Tirupati in-charge demands Jagan’s arrest

Published - September 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) in-charge of Tirupati Assembly constituency, Kiran Royal, on Saturday demanded the arrest of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) A.V. Dharma Reddy and former Chairman of the TTD Trust Board, besides those officials responsible for the adulteration of the famed laddu prasadam in Lord Venkateswara temple.

Submitting a petition to Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), L. Subbarayudu, Mr. Royal demanded that the ‘samprokshanam’ (cleansing process) be performed in the temple complex and in the ‘potu’ (temple kitchen) following the laddu prasadam controversy.

Alleging “kickbacks” in awarding the ghee contracts, Mr. Kiran Royal alleged that Mr. Dharma Reddy played a crucial role in the adulteration of the laddu.

