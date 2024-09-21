GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala laddu row: JSP Tirupati in-charge demands Jagan’s arrest

Published - September 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal.

Jana Sena Party Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) in-charge of Tirupati Assembly constituency, Kiran Royal, on Saturday demanded the arrest of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) A.V. Dharma Reddy and former Chairman of the TTD Trust Board, besides those officials responsible for the adulteration of the famed laddu prasadam in Lord Venkateswara temple.

Submitting a petition to Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), L. Subbarayudu, Mr. Royal demanded that the ‘samprokshanam’ (cleansing process) be performed in the temple complex and in the ‘potu’ (temple kitchen) following the laddu prasadam controversy.

Alleging “kickbacks” in awarding the ghee contracts, Mr. Kiran Royal alleged that Mr. Dharma Reddy played a crucial role in the adulteration of the laddu.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.