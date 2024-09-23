Tirumala laddu row: JSP leaders organise ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in Srikakulam

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of Srikakulam including district president Pisini Chandramohan, general secretary Daneti Sridhar, Amadalavalasa in-charge Pedada Rammohana Rao and others took part in the ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple, here on Monday.

They demanded immediate action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders who were reportedly responsible for the usage of adulterated ghee in preparation of Tirumala laddus.

Mr. Chandramohan said that they had taken up their own ‘Deeksha’ to extend solidarity to Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyana who had initiated the ‘Deeksha’ to draw public attention to the misdeeds which reportedly occurred during TTD’s administration under YSRCP rule.

