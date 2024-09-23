GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala laddu row: JSP leaders organise ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in Srikakulam

Published - September 23, 2024 08:04 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leaders participating in ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in Srikakulam on Monday.

JSP leaders participating in ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in Srikakulam on Monday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of Srikakulam including district president Pisini Chandramohan, general secretary Daneti Sridhar, Amadalavalasa in-charge Pedada Rammohana Rao and others took part in the ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple, here on Monday.

They demanded immediate action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders who were reportedly responsible for the usage of adulterated ghee in preparation of Tirumala laddus.

Mr. Chandramohan said that they had taken up their own ‘Deeksha’ to extend solidarity to Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyana who had initiated the ‘Deeksha’ to draw public attention to the misdeeds which reportedly occurred during TTD’s administration under YSRCP rule.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.