Tirumala laddu row: Hindu organisations stage demonstration, demand action against ‘culprits’

The demonstrators question the Hindu community for its stoic silence over the issue

Published - September 24, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sants (saints) and seers, accompanied by common devotees, stage a demonstration in front of the TTD’s administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Sants (saints) and seers, accompanied by common devotees, stage a demonstration in front of the TTD’s administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Sants (saints) and seers representing the Hindu community demanded the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management to initiate action those allegedly responsible for the reported use of adulterated ghee laced with ‘unacceptable ingredients’ for the preparation of the famed ‘Srivari Laddu’ at Tirumala temple.

Condemning the erstwhile trust board, its members and the officials for their alleged negligence, common devotees headed by Hindu organisations staged a demonstration at the TTD’s administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday. The demonstrators raised slogans against the leaders who served as chairpersons of the previous TTD trust board during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime for ‘misleading’ the public with their ‘illogical narratives’.

They further questioned the Hindu community for its stoic silence over the issue. “Though the entire Hindu community is hurt over the incident, it is painful that a larger section of the community has not raised its voice against this sacrilegious act”, said a ‘Hindu rights activist’ T. Omkar. The delegation later submitted a representation to the TTD demanding the filing of an FIR against all those allegedly involved in the adulteration of the laddu.

A suggestion was also made to the TTD to establish a larger ‘goshala’, build its own dairy and processing units to augment in-house milk production and reduce dependence on outsiders. Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao was also urged to improve TTD’s food laboratories.-

Published - September 24, 2024 08:17 pm IST

