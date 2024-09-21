ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala laddu row: former YSRCP MLA accuses Naidu of politicising the issue

Published - September 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

T. Prakash Reddy questions the Chief Minister on the non-implementation of his pre-poll promises, including free bus services to women, enhanced financial assistance to farmers, among others

The Hindu Bureau

Former YSRCP MLA T. Prakash Reddy addressing a press meet in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S Prasad

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA T. Prakash Reddy on Saturday criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for raking up the Tirumala laddu issue in order to divert the public attention from the ‘failure’ of his government.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr. Prakash Reddy questioned the Chief Minister on the non-implementation of his pre-poll promises, including free bus services to women, enhanced financial assistance to farmers, jobs or unemployment doles to the youth and increasing the honorarium to volunteers across the State.

He said that the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy made efforts to increase the intake of medical students in the new medical colleges but the present government halted the process, adding that they were also failing to provide any relief to farmers or to the medical and health sector.

“As there is nothing to boast about his government’s achievements, Mr. Naidu has politicised the issue of animal fat in Tirumala laddu. Even as the full report on presence of animal fat is yet to come, Mr. Naidu is dredging up the issue. The YSRCP has taken up the issue to the court,’‘ he added.

