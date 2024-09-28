GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala laddu row: Former TTD chief performs special pujas in Gangamma temple

Updated - September 28, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to the call given by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, party leaders and activists performed special pujas at Hindu temples across Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts, following the recent row over Tirumala temple’s laddu prasadam.

Along with Tirupati’s Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mayor Sirisha, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, performed special rituals at the Tataya Gunta Gangamma temple here. He alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “damaging the uniqueness” of the Tirumala laddu.

“We have performed pujas seeking divine intervention so that a good mind is bestowed on Chandrababu Naidu,” Mr Karunakar Reddy said, alleging that Mr. Jagan was prevented from visiting Tirumala temple as part of a “political conspiracy”.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.