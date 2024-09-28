Tirumala laddu row: Former TTD chief performs special pujas in Gangamma temple

Responding to the call given by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, party leaders and activists performed special pujas at Hindu temples across Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts, following the recent row over Tirumala temple’s laddu prasadam.

Along with Tirupati’s Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mayor Sirisha, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, performed special rituals at the Tataya Gunta Gangamma temple here. He alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “damaging the uniqueness” of the Tirumala laddu.

“We have performed pujas seeking divine intervention so that a good mind is bestowed on Chandrababu Naidu,” Mr Karunakar Reddy said, alleging that Mr. Jagan was prevented from visiting Tirumala temple as part of a “political conspiracy”.