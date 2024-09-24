Tirumala laddu row: Former TTD Chairman takes vow to ‘affirm his innocence’

Amid the controversy over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddu prasadam at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, former Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) B. Karunakar Reddy, a YSRCP leader, on September 24 (Monday) took a public oath to ‘affirm his innocence’.

Holding a camphor lamp, a visibly emotional Mr. Reddy stood at the Akhilandam in front of the main temple complex and took a vow.

Invoking the Lord, Mr. Reddy said, “If found guilty of any wrongdoing, I am ready to face any punishment. I pray to the Lord not to spare me or my family if I have committed any sinful act.”

Mr. Reddy, who served as the TTD Chairman twice and thrice as a member trustee, described the allegations as ‘baseless accusations against him and his party’.

“Never in my tenure, did I engage in deceptive practices,” he said, pointing to his long service to the temple. “The accusations are malicious and politically motivated, designed to tarnish the the image of YSRCP and incite public sentiment.”

“Though making political statements is strictly prohibited in this temple town, I had no choice but to defend myself in this manner,” he said, underscoring the “desperation that led him to this uncharacteristic move”.

The police personnel officials took him away from the spot when he did not heed to their request, not to indulge in any politically related activity.

Earlier in the day, the police served a notice on him under Section 41 upon his arrival at the GNC tollgate, warning him against engaging in any form of political activity in the temple town.

