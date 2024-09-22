Tirumala laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan to sit on 11-day Deeksha from today 

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will begin a 11 - day Prayaschittha Deeksha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Nambur (near Acharya Nagarjuna University on the NH - 16) on September 22 seeking atonement for the sin of alleged mixing of animal fat in the Tirumala Prasadam.

He stated in a message on ‘X’ that the Prasadam revered by Hindus around the world had been desecrated during the YSR Congress Party rule (YSRCP) rule and that he was deeply disturbed by it and asking for forgiveness.

Mr. Kalyan said he was feeling guilty about it since the issue came to the fore and that like him, all those believing in Sanatana Dharma should pray to God to be forgiven.

“I will have darshan at Tirumala after the Deeksha and ask for strength to cleanse myself of the sins committed during the YSRCP regime”, he noted, asserting that it was high time to protect Dharma.