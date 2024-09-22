GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumala laddu issue: Pawan Kalyan to sit on 11-day Deeksha from today 

He stated in a message on ‘X’ that the Prasadam revered by Hindus around the world had been desecrated during the YSR Congress Party rule (YSRCP) rule and that he was deeply disturbed by it and asking for forgiveness

Updated - September 22, 2024 10:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will begin a 11 - day Prayaschittha Deeksha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Nambur (near Acharya Nagarjuna University on the NH - 16) on September 22 seeking atonement for the sin of alleged mixing of animal fat in the Tirumala Prasadam

He stated in a message on ‘X’ that the Prasadam revered by Hindus around the world had been desecrated during the YSR Congress Party rule (YSRCP) rule and that he was deeply disturbed by it and asking for forgiveness.

Tirumala laddus row: YSRCP approaches High Court, told to move a PIL by September 25 

Mr. Kalyan said he was feeling guilty about it since the issue came to the fore and that like him, all those believing in Sanatana Dharma should pray to God to be forgiven. 

“I will have darshan at Tirumala after the Deeksha and ask for strength to cleanse myself of the sins committed during the YSRCP regime”, he noted, asserting that it was high time to protect Dharma

Published - September 22, 2024 10:46 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.