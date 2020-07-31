Tirumala Kalyanotsavam to go online

Tirumala

31 July 2020 00:50 IST

Prasadam, akshintalu to be sent to ticket-holders; live telecast on SVBC

In a major decision, the TTD on Thursday resolved to go for online Kalyanotsavam with virtual participation of devotees.

Srivari prasadam along with akshintalu (sacred yellow rice) will be sent to those purchasing the Kalyanotsavam tickets. The event will be telecast live on the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

A decision to this effect was taken at the trust board meeting of the SVBC at Annamaiah Bhavan here.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who chaired the meeting, later told the media that SVBC would be soon transformed into an advertisement-free channel.

The meeting also resolved to telecast the proceedings in Hindi and Kannada and accept donations for the trust besides crafting and telecasting various spiritual programmes for the benefit of the youth.

Live telecast of the Bhagavat Gita and Garuda Puranam from Nada Neerajanam mandapam were in the offing. In view of the response to the telecast of Sundarakanda and Virataparva parayanams, the meeting resolved to telecast more such religious programmes from the mandapam.

TTD EO Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, SVBC CEO Venkata Nagesh and a couple of board members were among those who took part in the meeting.